Microsoft Copilot uses Bing, MSN and Edge to personalize responses
Technology
Microsoft has a new feature for Copilot that lets it pull information from your Bing searches, MSN activity, and Edge browser.
The idea is to make Copilot's replies feel more personal and helpful by remembering what you've talked about before, so you don't have to keep repeating yourself.
Copilot settings let users delete memory
Not into sharing everything? No worries, you can turn off "Microsoft usage data" or edit "Facts you've shared" any time in Copilot's Memory settings. There's even a "Delete all memory" button if you want a clean slate.
Microsoft also reminds everyone not to share sensitive stuff like health details with Copilot and suggests disabling the personalization options if you're concerned about privacy.