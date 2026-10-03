Microsoft Copilot uses Bing, MSN, Edge data, prompting privacy concerns
Technology
Microsoft Copilot just got an upgrade. It can now use info from your Bing searches, MSN activity, and Edge browser to make its responses feel more personal.
While this could mean smarter replies based on your past chats and browsing, some users are uneasy about how much data Copilot might be pulling in behind the scenes.
Disable Copilot personalization and usage data
If you want to limit what Copilot accesses, just head to its website, sign in, and find the Memory section under Settings.
Here you can turn off "Personalization and memory" or "Microsoft usage data," giving you more say over your privacy.
Microsoft reminds everyone not to share sensitive info with Copilot and says any collected data is used for performance checks.