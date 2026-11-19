Microsoft could have averted massive Outlook outage, Satya Nadella admits
What's the story
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has admitted that the tech giant could have averted last week's massive Outlook outage. The disruption, which affected many corporate users, was caused by an undiscovered software bug triggered by a specific traffic pattern. In an interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Nadella acknowledged that Microsoft should have detected this issue during testing before it led to the outage.
Outage details
'Perfect storm' caused the outage
Describing the incident as a "perfect storm," Nadella said it was a case of a latent bug being discovered only during a specific traffic pattern.
He added, "Of course, we should have done the testing before. We should have figured out how to have the bulkheads such that you didn't have a global outage."
This admission comes amid a series of tech outages that affected corporate communications, airline operations, and banking transactions last week.
AI impact
AI speeds up software development and bug detection
Nadella also highlighted a larger issue emerging as artificial intelligence (AI) speeds up software development and bug detection.
He said, "The thing that AI has done is it allowed us to find these bugs and fix these bugs. But that means you've got to then patch them, and that creates instability."
This statement comes as Microsoft positions AI as a growth driver rather than a threat to its traditional software business model.
Business outlook
Microsoft's strong cloud growth amid AI demand
Despite concerns over AI's potential impact on its business model, Microsoft's strong cloud growth and spending discipline have improved investor sentiment.
The company's October 28 earnings showed Azure cloud revenue soaring 48% to $33.2 billion, amid strong demand for AI computing power.
At the Ignite conference Tuesday, Microsoft unveiled its vision for Copilot as the central hub for workplace productivity and explained the transition toward usage-based business models.
Infrastructure concerns
Nadella on data center construction opposition
Addressing growing opposition to data center construction, Nadella said tech companies must prove their investments benefit local communities.
He cited Microsoft's data center operations in Quincy, Washington, where investments have supported jobs, tax revenue, and infrastructure improvements.
He said, "We have to win the hearts and minds and the votes one community at a time."