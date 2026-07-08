Microsoft's in-house MAI models are cheaper than external ones

Microsoft cuts reliance on ChatGPT, Claude over AI costs

By Mudit Dube 02:05 pm Jul 08, 202602:05 pm

What's the story

Microsoft is reportedly shifting its focus toward its own AI models, in a bid to cut down on the rising costs of using advanced AI at a corporate level. According to Bloomberg, the tech giant has started using its own MAI models for tens of thousands of AI prompts every week in Excel and Outlook software. This shift comes as a response to the increasing expense of AI tokens, which measure how much computing work a model is doing.