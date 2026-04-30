Microsoft deal lets OpenAI run on any cloud, keeps 20% Technology Apr 30, 2026

Microsoft and OpenAI have updated their deal, so OpenAI's AI tools can now run on any cloud platform, not just Microsoft's.

This comes right after Amazon signed a massive $50 billion deal to bring OpenAI tech to AWS.

Even with the competition, Microsoft still gets a 20% cut from OpenAI's services used on other clouds.