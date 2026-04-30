Microsoft deal lets OpenAI run on any cloud, keeps 20%
Technology
Microsoft and OpenAI have updated their deal, so OpenAI's AI tools can now run on any cloud platform, not just Microsoft's.
This comes right after Amazon signed a massive $50 billion deal to bring OpenAI tech to AWS.
Even with the competition, Microsoft still gets a 20% cut from OpenAI's services used on other clouds.
AGI clause dropped, Microsoft tests MAI-Transcribe-1
The agreement also drops the "AGI clause," so Microsoft now has access not tied to the AGI limitation to OpenAI's latest models.
While OpenAI is free to partner with more companies, Microsoft is branching out too, working on its own AI projects like MAI-Transcribe-1 and trying Anthropic-related model options like Claude Code.