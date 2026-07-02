Microsoft debuts Azure Linux 4.0 ISO for Azure and servers
Technology
Microsoft just rolled out Azure Linux 4.0, a fresh take on its server OS, built mainly for Azure cloud but also ready to run on regular servers or virtual machines.
You can grab it as an ISO image now, so whether you're all in on Azure or just want to try something new, it's pretty flexible.
Azure Linux 4.0 Fedora base support
Azure Linux 4.0 is based on Fedora, packs a toughened Linux kernel (6.18), and comes with security features like SELinux enforcement, SSH access, and built-in monitoring tools for Azure.
Microsoft offers official support and SLAs if you use it on Azure; if you're running it elsewhere, help comes from the community instead.
This setup makes it easy to mix and match with other platforms while staying plugged into Microsoft's ecosystem.