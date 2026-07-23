Microsoft deploys AI models across Office apps focusing on affordability
Technology
Microsoft is rolling out its own AI models across popular apps like Excel, Outlook, and PowerPoint.
CEO Satya Nadella says the goal is smarter features without sky-high costs: the key lies in optimizing the cost-to-outcome frontier by using the right model for the right task.
Basically, Microsoft wants AI that's powerful but doesn't break the bank.
MAI-Code-1 flash powers Excel and Copilot
Their MAI-Code-1 Flash model is already helping millions with coding in GitHub Copilot and making Excel smarter, all while using less computing power.
Next up: these efficient AI tools are set to pop up in Copilot Chat, Outlook, and PowerPoint soon.
Microsoft's big plan? Make advanced AI easy (and affordable) for everyday work.