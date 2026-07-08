Microsoft deploys MAI in Excel and Outlook to cut costs

Microsoft MAI used in GitHub Copilot

By building its own models, Microsoft keeps costs down and gains more control over its tech.

One of the new MAI models matches the coding performance of an older Anthropic AI model called Opus 4.6, but at a lower cost.

These models are already used in GitHub Copilot, and Microsoft plans to use a separate AI transcription model in Teams video calls, so you'll probably notice smarter features popping up across Microsoft products soon.