Microsoft developing unified Copilot super app to consolidate assistants

Microsoft previewing Copilot app at Build

The app will blend features from GitHub Copilot, Copilot Chat, Copilot Cowork, and a new automation tool called Autopilot.

There will also be an easy toggle to switch between your personal and work Microsoft 365 accounts: no more logging in and out all day.

Led by Jacob Andreou under the motto "Delivering one Copilot," the project is expected to roll out this summer.

Microsoft will preview parts of this unified approach at next week's Build conference in San Francisco.