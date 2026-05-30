Microsoft developing unified Copilot super app to consolidate assistants
Microsoft is reportedly working on a new "super app" to clear up the confusion around its many Copilot AI assistants.
Right now, multiple Copilot tools are scattered across Microsoft products, which has left users frustrated.
The new app aims to put everything in one place, making it much easier to use.
Microsoft previewing Copilot app at Build
The app will blend features from GitHub Copilot, Copilot Chat, Copilot Cowork, and a new automation tool called Autopilot.
There will also be an easy toggle to switch between your personal and work Microsoft 365 accounts: no more logging in and out all day.
Led by Jacob Andreou under the motto "Delivering one Copilot," the project is expected to roll out this summer.
Microsoft will preview parts of this unified approach at next week's Build conference in San Francisco.