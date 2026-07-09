Microsoft emissions rise 27% in fiscal year amid AI buildout

Microsoft pauses credits, electricity emissions jump

In February 2025, Microsoft paused buying carbon credits and energy certificates, which led to a 10-fold jump in electricity-related emissions and put its carbon-neutral status on hold.

The company now says it will "temporarily move us out of a carbon-neutral position."

Google and Amazon are seeing similar spikes as their AI operations expand, while the U.N. is urging tech giants to switch their data centers to renewables by 2030.