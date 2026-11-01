Microsoft files patent for AI that alters live video feeds
Technology
Microsoft just filed a patent for an AI tool that can tweak live video feeds on the fly: think changing someone's words or face and mouth in real time.
The tech could let you watch lectures, sports, or streams with instant translation, less awkward pauses, and even filtered-out slang.
But it also raises questions about how "real" live content actually is.
Microsoft suggests recording original live feeds
Microsoft admits this tech could be misused, so it suggests the event's original live video and audio may be recorded and stored for the sake of "ground truth."
That way, you get a personalized viewing experience but can still check what was actually said and shown.