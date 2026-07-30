Microsoft hits record year, builds modular AI model system
Technology
Microsoft just hit a record year, and is focusing on AI.
It's building a new AI model system that splits up parts like context and memory, making its tools way more flexible for different apps.
It's all about making AI work with efficiency and resilience across the board.
Copilot satisfaction doubles, GPU costs reduced
Copilot, Microsoft's AI assistant, has seen user satisfaction double lately, and engagement is now matching Outlook and Teams.
Plus, by deploying more than a dozen new models, Microsoft is saving big on GPU costs.