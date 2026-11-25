Microsoft integrates OpenAI GPT-6.2 Sol and Astra into Copilot
Microsoft is rolling out OpenAI's newest GPT-6.2 Sol and Astra models into Copilot, aiming to make tools like Excel, PowerPoint, and Word even more helpful.
Sol is rolling out for global eligible users for everyday tasks in Copilot Chat, Cowork, and Studio.
Astra steps things up for heavier work (think coding or scientific research) inside Cowork and Studio.
Microsoft 365 admins configure GPT-6.2 availability
Which model you can use depends on your region and organization settings, with Microsoft 365 administrators managing access to GPT-6.2 Sol and GPT-6.2 Astra and configuring availability for their organization through the Microsoft 365 admin center.
As for pricing: Astra comes in at $8 per million input tokens ($40 for output), while Sol is a bit cheaper at $2 per million input tokens ($10 for output).