Microsoft introduced MDASH AI vulnerability scanner for Windows in May
Technology
Microsoft introduced a new AI-driven security system for Windows in May 2026, aiming to keep up with the wave of smarter cyber attacks.
At the heart of this update is MDASH, a tool that scans for vulnerabilities, ranks them by risk, and helps fix issues faster with fewer false alarms.
Pavan Davuluri from Microsoft says AI is now a big part of how they build safer software from the ground up.
MDASH flagged 16 vulnerabilities in May
MDASH has already flagged 16 vulnerabilities in May (including four critical ones, all patched quickly).
With more patches rolling out, Microsoft is offering tools like Known Issue Rollback (for quick fixes) and Windows Autopatch (for smooth updates without reboots), making it easier for everyone to stay secure without extra hassle.