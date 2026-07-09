Microsoft introduced MDASH AI vulnerability scanner for Windows in May Technology Jul 09, 2026

Microsoft introduced a new AI-driven security system for Windows in May 2026, aiming to keep up with the wave of smarter cyber attacks.

At the heart of this update is MDASH, a tool that scans for vulnerabilities, ranks them by risk, and helps fix issues faster with fewer false alarms.

Pavan Davuluri from Microsoft says AI is now a big part of how they build safer software from the ground up.