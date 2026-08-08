Microsoft introduces employee dashboards and per division AI token budgets
Microsoft is rolling out new rules to manage the rising costs of using AI inside the company.
Now, employees get dashboards to track how much they're spending on AI tokens, and each division has its own AI token budget target.
Executive Vice President Jay Parikh explained these changes in an email, aiming for more transparency and control.
Microsoft defaults internal projects to GPT-5.6
Parikh made it clear: Microsoft isn't trying to cut back on AI, but wants "more impact per token."
Even though token prices have dropped a lot since late 2022, overall costs have tripled because engineers are accelerating their use of GitHub Copilot.
To help, Microsoft set OpenAI's cheaper GPT-5.6 model as the default for internal projects and might add more limits if needed, just like Amazon and Meta are doing to handle their own AI expenses.