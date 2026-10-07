Windows 11 revamps its search experience: What has changed?
What's the story
Microsoft has unveiled a new Windows Search experience at its Windows and Surface event today. The revamped feature is more than just a search tool; it acts as a system composer, allowing users to control their PCs directly from the Taskbar. Pavan Davuluri, Microsoft's Windows lead, discussed the new Search experience. Let's take a look.
Enhanced functionality
Quick actions and messaging
The new search experience on Windows 11 PCs will let users perform thousands of quick actions directly from the Taskbar.
These include enabling dark mode, switching to Do Not Disturb mode, or even adjusting the microphone slider.
The feature can also be used to send text messages, though it's not clear which apps or devices need to be set up for this function.
AI integration
Direct access to Copilot
The new search experience also gives direct access to Microsoft's Copilot, displaying responses within the user interface itself.
This means you won't have to open a separate app just to interact with Copilot.
However, if you want to use the full Copilot app, there's a shortcut available for that as well.
User experience
Quicker and more efficient
Davuluri emphasized the improved efficiency of the new search experience during his presentation. He said, "At its core, the new Windows search experience is quicker, more efficient, so you can find your files, settings, and apps faster."