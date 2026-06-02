This mini Microsoft Surface PC is meant for developers

Microsoft has unveiled a new addition to its Surface lineup, the RTX Spark Dev Box. The device is specifically designed for developers and comes with NVIDIA 's new Arm-based RTX Spark chips. It is similar to the Surface Laptop Ultra in terms of hardware capabilities but is a miniature Surface PC. The RTX Spark Dev Box is optimized for sustained workloads and local AI tasks, making it an ideal tool for developers working on complex projects.

Hardware specs Design of the device The RTX Spark Dev Box is designed to look like the top of an Xbox Series X console. It comes with an aluminum chassis that doubles as a heatsink, providing efficient cooling for the device. The mini Surface PC has a 100W thermal envelope, which is slightly higher than the 45-80W thermal envelopes found in NVIDIA's RTX Spark laptops. It also packs a whopping 128GB of unified memory, enabling it to run models with up to 120 billion parameters locally.

User interface Pre-configured with developer-friendly apps The RTX Spark Dev Box comes pre-configured with a number of developer-friendly apps, including Visual Studio Code and GitHub Copilot. Andrew Hill, Corporate Vice President of Surface at Microsoft, explained that the device "ships with Windows 11 Pro pre-configured for developers at the image level." He added that the setup is designed to keep developers in their workflow by enabling Developer Mode and setting PowerShell 7 as the default shell.

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