Microsoft is rolling out new AI features in Windows 11
Technology
Microsoft is switching up its AI game on Windows 11 by scaling back Copilot Suggestions in notifications and moving away from heavy Copilot branding.
Instead, it's focusing on rolling out practical, helpful features, so you'll see less flashy AI labels and more updates that actually matter to users.
Copilot suggestions will no longer be shown in notifications
This shift comes after users raised concerns about privacy with the Recall feature.
Microsoft listened, improved privacy protections, and is now introducing new tools in Settings and File Explorer without the Copilot tag or some of the earlier promised features.
The goal: keep things simple, respect your privacy, and make sure any new AI tools are genuinely useful.