Microsoft issues emergency patch fixing Remote Desktop, restarts, sign-in errors
Technology
Ran into weird sign-in errors or random restarts after the latest Windows update?
You're not alone: Microsoft's January patch fixed a ton of security flaws but accidentally broke Remote Desktop and made some PCs restart instead of shutting down.
The good news: there's now an emergency patch to get things back on track, so your system stays both safe and usable.
Microsoft releases KB5077744 and KB5077797
The main issues hit Windows 11 25H2, Windows 10 22H2 ESU, Windows Server 2025, and Windows 11 23H2 with Secure Launch.
Microsoft rolled out new updates (like KB5077744 and KB5077797) to fix the mess.
Just head to your system settings, check for updates, and install; IT admins will need to handle this for organizations.
Quick update, fewer hassles!