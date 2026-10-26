Microsoft issues emergency update for Brotli decompression flaw in .NET
Technology
Microsoft just dropped an emergency update to patch a serious security flaw in the Brotli decompression technology used by.NET (versions 8 through 11 RC3) on Windows, macOS, and Linux.
Found last week, this bug could let hackers peek into sensitive memory or even crash apps, definitely not ideal.
CVE-2026-11497 critical, update runtimes and rebuild
The issue, tagged CVE-2026-11497, is rated critical but has not been spotted in real-world attacks yet.
If you use framework-dependent apps, update your runtime and restart your apps as soon as possible. For self-contained apps, you will need to rebuild and redeploy with the new runtime.
Good news: if you are on. NET Framework, you are not affected by this bug.