Microsoft launches 6,000-strong team to help customers adopt AI
Microsoft just rolled out a massive new team, 6,000-strong, to help companies get smarter with AI.
The group brings hands-on expertise in engineering and training, plus deep knowledge in fields like banking, energy, retail, and life sciences.
Judson Althoff, chief executive officer of Microsoft's commercial business, says teaming up closely with customers will make it easier for them to use AI and inform Microsoft's own product development decisions.
Judson Althoff offers cost-effective AI guidance
Althoff also addressed the big question on everyone's mind: how much is this going to cost?
He reassured businesses that Microsoft is committed to making AI more affordable by guiding them toward smarter, cost-effective models.
This move follows a growing trend: other tech giants like Amazon Web Services are launching similar support teams to help companies use advanced AI without breaking the bank.