Microsoft launches Agent 365 to manage and secure AI agents

Agent 365 gives each AI agent its own digital ID and plugs into existing security systems, making it easier for companies to track what their bots are up to. It also helps prevent data leaks and keeps things compliant with company rules.

As Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, put it, "Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, at the speed and scale of AI."

The tool will be part of the Microsoft 365 E7 suite (which includes Copilot) starting May 1, priced at $99 per user per month.