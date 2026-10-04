Microsoft launches Agent 365 to manage and secure AI agents
Microsoft just dropped Agent 365, a new tool designed to keep an eye on all those AI bots businesses are using these days.
With machine identities now outnumbering humans 82-to-one (really), it's become super important to have a way to manage and secure them all in one place.
Agent 365 in Microsoft 365 E7
Agent 365 gives each AI agent its own digital ID and plugs into existing security systems, making it easier for companies to track what their bots are up to. It also helps prevent data leaks and keeps things compliant with company rules.
As Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security, put it, "Fueled by more than 100 trillion daily signals, Microsoft Security protects over 1.6 million customers, more than one billion identities, and 24 billion Copilot interactions, at the speed and scale of AI."
The tool will be part of the Microsoft 365 E7 suite (which includes Copilot) starting May 1, priced at $99 per user per month.