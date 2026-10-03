Microsoft launches Azure Linux 4.0 for hybrid cloud with Fedora
Microsoft just rolled out Azure Linux 4.0, its latest Linux distribution aimed at making hybrid cloud infrastructure smoother and more flexible.
You can now run it on virtual machines, with installation through ISO downloads.
It's built on Fedora Linux, uses RPM packages, and supports formats like Virtual Hard Disk and containers, so it's pretty versatile.
Azure Linux 4.0 now cross platform
Initially made just for the Azure cloud, this version now works across different platforms, though it doesn't include a graphical interface.
It comes with a toughened kernel and is available in the Azure Marketplace as Microsoft's own Linux distribution.
For those running it outside of Azure, support is community-based via GitHub, giving users more freedom to customize while still staying connected to updates and integration tools.