Microsoft launches MAI-Transcribe-2-Streaming, calls it most accurate real-time transcription

Microsoft just launched MAI-Transcribe-2-Streaming, which Mustafa Suleyman, Microsoft AI CEO, calls "the most accurate real time transcription model in the world."

It handles 60 languages, figures out which one you're speaking automatically, and is built for developers working on autonomous conversational voice agents.

Mustafa Suleyman says it's not only faster (by 55%) but also way cheaper (60% less) than rivals like ElevenLabs.