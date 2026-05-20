Microsoft launches Surface for Business (2026) laptops with PixelSense touchscreen

Prices from $1,499.99 to $2,149.99

Prices start at $1,499.99 (about ₹1.45 lakh) for the base model, with larger versions going up to $2,149.99 (around ₹2.08 lakh).

All models run Windows 11 Pro and feature sharp displays up to 3,270-by-2,180 resolution.

You get speedy Gen 4 SSD storage (up to 1TB), Intel AI Boost NPU for smarter performance, full HD webcams for clear calls, Dolby Audio speakers for better sound, and yes, Wi-Fi 7 plus Bluetooth 5.4 support too!

Battery life is impressive: expect around 21 to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge, plenty of juice to get through long days or late-night study sessions.