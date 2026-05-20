Microsoft launches Surface for Business (2026) laptops with PixelSense touchscreen
Microsoft just dropped its new Surface for Business (2026) laptops, available in 13-inch, 13.8-inch, and 15-inch sizes.
Powered by Intel's latest Panther Lake Series 3 chips and offering up to 64GB of RAM, these devices are built for serious multitasking.
Touchscreen PixelSense displays come standard, and you can grab one now from Microsoft's online store in select countries.
Prices from $1,499.99 to $2,149.99
Prices start at $1,499.99 (about ₹1.45 lakh) for the base model, with larger versions going up to $2,149.99 (around ₹2.08 lakh).
All models run Windows 11 Pro and feature sharp displays up to 3,270-by-2,180 resolution.
You get speedy Gen 4 SSD storage (up to 1TB), Intel AI Boost NPU for smarter performance, full HD webcams for clear calls, Dolby Audio speakers for better sound, and yes, Wi-Fi 7 plus Bluetooth 5.4 support too!
Battery life is impressive: expect around 21 to 23 hours of video playback on a single charge, plenty of juice to get through long days or late-night study sessions.