Microsoft lets Windows 11 taskbar move to any screen side
Big news for Windows 11 fans: Microsoft's latest update finally lets you move the taskbar to any side of your screen: top, bottom, left, or right.
Right now, it's rolling out to some Windows Insiders on the latest experimental build, though it may not appear for everyone yet.
Just hop into taskbar settings to try it out.
Microsoft adds Start menu privacy, resizing
The Start menu is getting a glow-up too. You will be able to show or hide the Pinned and Recommended sections separately, and even resize the menu between Small and Large for better desktop vibes,
with the Start menu updates expected to roll out to Windows 11 insiders over the next few weeks.
Plus, there are new privacy options so you can hide your name and profile picture during screen shares.
Microsoft says these changes are part of a broader effort to make Windows 11 more reliable and user-friendly, and after some more testing, everyone will get access over the next few months to a year.