Microsoft lets you download Xbox Game Pass games on ARM
Microsoft is testing an update to its Xbox app for Windows on Arm, so Windows Insiders can now download and play ARM64 games directly—no more streaming-only limits for devices like the Surface Pro 12.
This perk is currently available to Windows Insiders and covers select titles from PC Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.
Microsoft's new push to bring more native games
The ARM64 Xbox app first dropped in 2022 but didn't have many native games. Now, Microsoft's teaming up across its Windows and Xbox divisions to bring more compatible titles to the Game Pass catalog.
If you're curious which games work, check out the "Windows on Arm ready" site.
Native downloads help Arm-based PCs catch up
Native downloads help Arm-based PCs catch up with Intel/AMD ones by boosting game performance and letting you play offline.
This update is part of a bigger push to make gaming smoother on Windows 11 ARM devices, including smarter app emulation with Microsoft's new Prism engine.