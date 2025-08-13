Next Article
Google's Pixel Tablet Pen now available via 3rd-party sellers
So, here's a fun tech surprise: Google's Pixel Tablet Pen—which never actually got an official launch—has suddenly appeared on Amazon and other online shops via third-party sellers.
The pen, marked with the GM0KF model number and Google's logo, looks like it came from a canceled batch.
It charges over USB-C and works with the Pixel Tablet using the USI 2.0 standard.
Folks at 9to5 Google tried out the pen and say it works smoothly with the Pixel Tablet.
You'll find the pen in gray or white, in Google-branded packaging.
Despite rumors, the button on the pen doesn't do anything extra—it's just there.
For anyone who owns a Pixel Tablet, this is a rare shot to pick up what feels like an official accessory that almost never saw daylight.