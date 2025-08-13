Google's Pixel Tablet Pen now available via 3rd-party sellers

The pen comes in gray or white

Folks at 9to5 Google tried out the pen and say it works smoothly with the Pixel Tablet.

Despite rumors, the button on the pen doesn't do anything extra—it's just there.

For anyone who owns a Pixel Tablet, this is a rare shot to pick up what feels like an official accessory that almost never saw daylight.