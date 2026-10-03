Microsoft mandates Windows 11 25H2 update for personal PCs now
Technology
Microsoft is now pushing a mandatory Windows 11 update (version 25H2) to all eligible PCs, making sure everyone stays protected.
If you're still on version 24H2, heads up: security updates for that will stop after October 13, 2026.
This applies to Home and Pro editions on personal devices, not work laptops managed by your company.
Windows 11 update offers 3-week pause
The update downloads automatically, but you can hit pause for up to three weeks if needed.
It installs faster by only updating what's necessary, so less waiting around.
Want to see which Windows version you have? Just go to Settings > System > About, a super quick check before the deadline sneaks up!