Microsoft merges Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot into 1 app
Technology
Big change coming: Microsoft is rolling its Copilot and Microsoft 365 Copilot apps into a single, all-in-one app this September.
You will be able to log in with any account (work, school, or personal) and get your emails, calendar, and cloud stuff all in one spot.
Group chats, podcasts, deep research removed
If you are a Microsoft 365 subscriber, you will still have Word and Excel inside the new app.
But heads up: Group chats, Podcasts, and Deep Research are being dropped after August 18, so save anything important before then! Premium users will still be able to access old Deep Research reports.
Microsoft says they will guide everyone through the switch and keep your personal and work data separate.