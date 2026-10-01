Microsoft opens preorders for $6,000 Surface RTX Spark dev box
Microsoft just opened preorders for its new Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, a high-powered machine built especially for developers working with artificial intelligence (AI).
Shipping starts in November 2026, and the price tag is just about $6,000, mainly because PC parts are still hard to get.
The box stands out with its cool 3-D printed aluminum design that doubles as a heat sink and even gives off Xbox Series X vibes.
Surface Dev Box packs RTX spark
Under the hood, you get NVIDIA's Arm-based RTX Spark platform, 128GB of unified memory, and Tensor cores, enough muscle to handle AI models with over 120 billion parameters.
It runs Windows 11 Pro (as part of Microsoft's Project Zenith), complete with go-to dev tools like Visual Studio Code, Git, and Python right out of the box.
If you're an AI developer looking for serious power and a unique look on your desk (and don't mind paying extra in today's market), this one's aimed at you.