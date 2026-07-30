Microsoft posts $331 billion revenue and prioritizes AI, Copilot
Microsoft just hit a record $331 billion in revenue this year, up 18% from last year, and its cloud business reached $214 billion in revenue, with Azure surpassing $100 billion.
In the earnings discussion, CEO Satya Nadella shared that Microsoft is now zeroing in on two main things: building smarter AI systems and making Copilot even more useful.
Microsoft to open foundry service
Microsoft is rolling out advanced AI tech that can juggle multiple models at once, aiming for better reliability and lower costs.
These tools, used internally so far, will soon be available to everyone through a service called Microsoft Foundry.
Plus, Copilot's getting new features like Cowork and Autopilots, all bundled into one app for easier access.
Adoption is skyrocketing; Nadella said weekly usage now rivals Outlook and Teams, showing how much it's changing how people work.