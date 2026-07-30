Microsoft posts $331 billion revenue and prioritizes AI, Copilot

Microsoft is rolling out advanced AI tech that can juggle multiple models at once, aiming for better reliability and lower costs.

These tools, used internally so far, will soon be available to everyone through a service called Microsoft Foundry.

Plus, Copilot's getting new features like Cowork and Autopilots, all bundled into one app for easier access.

Adoption is skyrocketing; Nadella said weekly usage now rivals Outlook and Teams, showing how much it's changing how people work.