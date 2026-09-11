Microsoft preparing for 38 GW data center capacity by 2032
Microsoft is preparing for a much larger computing footprint: by 2032, it could more than triple its global data center capacity from 12 GW to 38 GW.
This move is all about keeping up with the surge in demand for cloud and AI tools like Copilot and ChatGPT.
The company is investing big, $50 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and $175 billion throughout 2026, to make sure it has the tech muscle to deliver.
AI infrastructure could use 1 3rd
Right now, only a small slice of Microsoft's capacity (2 GW) is set aside for AI chips, but under the longer-term plan, roughly one-third of the projected 38-gigawatt capacity could be allocated to AI-specific infrastructure.
To support this growth, Microsoft is also considering structuring its data center leases from 15 years to 25 years, spreading out costs and showing it is serious about building for the future.