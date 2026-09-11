Microsoft preparing for 38 GW data center capacity by 2032

Microsoft is preparing for a much larger computing footprint: by 2032, it could more than triple its global data center capacity from 12 GW to 38 GW.

This move is all about keeping up with the surge in demand for cloud and AI tools like Copilot and ChatGPT.

The company is investing big, $50 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2027 and $175 billion throughout 2026, to make sure it has the tech muscle to deliver.