Microsoft president Brad Smith challenges Donald Trump data center penalty
Microsoft's President Brad Smith is pushing back against Donald Trump's idea to penalize companies with data centers outside the US.
On CBS's Face the Nation, Smith explained that cloud services need to be close to users for things like video streaming and business apps to actually work well.
He also pointed out there is a big difference between regular cloud storage and advanced AI training, saying moving everything back to the US just is not realistic.
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While India was not directly mentioned in Trump's proposal, Smith urged policymakers to recognize that not all data centers are the same and thoughtful rules are needed as tech keeps growing globally.