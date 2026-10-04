Microsoft pushes automatic update from Windows 11 24H2 to 25H2
Technology
Heads up, Windows users: Microsoft is rolling out an automatic update to move eligible PCs from Windows 11 version 24H2 to the new 25H2.
If you're on Home or Pro editions, this keeps your device secure, since support for 24H2 ends October 13, 2026.
You can hit pause for up to three weeks in Settings, but there's no way to skip it forever.
Minimal system changes on personal devices
This update only tweaks essential system files and leaves most of your setup untouched, which means fewer bugs and a smoother experience overall.
It's just for personal devices, not those managed by your school or office IT.
Want to see if you're getting it? Just check your Windows Update settings for the latest status.