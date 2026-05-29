Microsoft readies coding AI for Build to boost GitHub Copilot
Technology
Microsoft's about to roll out a bunch of fresh AI models at its Build developer event.
The big news? They're launching a new coding model to boost GitHub Copilot, making life easier for developers and showing off Microsoft's push to build more of its own AI tech.
Microsoft looks to buy AI startups
Alongside the coding upgrade, Microsoft's also working on AI for transcription, reasoning, speech, and image processing.
This update got investors excited. Microsoft's stock jumped nearly 3%.
Interestingly, the company is shifting away from relying so much on OpenAI and is looking to buy AI startups to stay ahead in the game.