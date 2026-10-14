Microsoft releases Windows update fixing over 1,400 security issues
Microsoft dropped a huge Windows update, fixing more than 1,400 security issues across all supported versions. It is the first update for Windows 11 26H2 and the last one for Windows 11 24H2 Home and Pro editions.
Besides plugging security holes, it also makes File Explorer smoother and improves Bluetooth stability.
Update fixes 2 0 day flaws
This update tackles two zero-day flaws that could let hackers sneak past defenses, so updating is pretty important.
Microsoft's AI tool MDASH is a multi-model agentic scanning harness that identifies real Windows vulnerabilities, reduces false positives, and sends the results to engineers more quickly.
If you are on Windows 10 or Windows 11 PCs enrolled in Microsoft's Extended Security Updates (ESU) program, make sure to grab this update to stay protected as support changes roll out.