Microsoft replaces Anthropic's Claude with OpenAI GPT-5.6 for engineers

Microsoft just swapped out Anthropic's Claude for OpenAI's GPT-5.6 as its main AI model for engineers, according to 404 Media.

The change, shared in an internal memo, comes after Microsoft spent May telling its Windows, Office and Surface engineers to wind down Claude Code and move to GitHub Copilot CLI before the fiscal year closed on June 30.

Jay Parikh, Microsoft's CoreAI EVP, explained they want "more impact per token," not just lower usage.