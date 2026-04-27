Microsoft revamps Windows Insider program, replaces channels, drops A/B testing
Technology
Big changes are already coming to the Windows Insider Program.
Microsoft is scrapping the old Dev and Canary channels and rolling out new Experimental channels.
They are also ditching A/B testing, aiming for a smoother and more reliable experience for everyone in the program.
Insider channels reorganized, beta rollouts consistent
If you are in the Dev channel, you will be moved to Experimental automatically. Canary users will be split up: those on version 2800 go to Experimental (26H1), while 29500 series folks head to Experimental (Future Platforms).
The Beta channel is also getting an upgrade with more consistent feature drops: no more random rollouts.