Microsoft rolls back some Copilot AI integrations in Windows 11

Microsoft is rolling back some of its Copilot AI integrations in Windows 11 . The company has announced the change, saying it will reduce Copilot AI integrations in certain apps like Photos, Widgets, Notepad, and Snipping Tool. Pavan Davuluri, EVP of Windows and Devices at Microsoft, said the company is taking a more deliberate approach to integrating Copilot across Windows.

Strategic shift Microsoft to integrate AI where it makes most sense Davuluri said Microsoft's goal is to integrate AI where it makes the most sense. He stressed that the company wants to focus on AI experiences that are genuinely useful. This strategic shift comes amid growing consumer concerns over AI bloat, with many users now prioritizing trust and safety in their tech experiences.

Past decisions Microsoft's Copilot rollout in Windows 11 stalled Earlier this month, Windows Central reported that Microsoft's plan to introduce Copilot-branded AI features across Windows 11 had been quietly shelved. This included some system-level integrations in the Settings app and File Explorer. The company had also postponed the launch of its AI-powered memory feature, Windows Recall for Copilot + PCs, for over a year due to user privacy concerns.

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