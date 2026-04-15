Microsoft rolls out Copilot AI features to track Word changes

Word shows inline edits and comments

Now, edits show up right at the word level, so you can see exactly what changed (no more hunting around).

You can also stick comments to specific spots in your doc—super handy when working with others.

Plus, Copilot will automatically update things like tables of contents and headers as you go.

These features are live now for Office Insiders on Windows, with plans to bring them to the web and Mac later.