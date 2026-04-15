Microsoft rolls out Copilot AI features to track Word changes
Technology
Microsoft is rolling out fresh AI features for Copilot in Word, making it way easier to edit and collaborate, especially if you're working on tricky stuff like contracts or policies.
The upgrades focus on helping you track every little change and keep your document's formatting tidy, so nothing slips through the cracks.
Word shows inline edits and comments
Now, edits show up right at the word level, so you can see exactly what changed (no more hunting around).
You can also stick comments to specific spots in your doc—super handy when working with others.
Plus, Copilot will automatically update things like tables of contents and headers as you go.
These features are live now for Office Insiders on Windows, with plans to bring them to the web and Mac later.