Next-gen Xbox could carry a $1,800 price tag
What's the story
Microsoft is said to be gearing up for the launch of a next-generation Xbox handheld device in time for the holiday season of 2027. The news comes from a report by Fortune, which also revealed that the tech giant plans to release its next-gen console, codenamed Project Helix, during the holiday season of 2028.
Manufacturing details
Will the new handheld be made by Microsoft?
The report does not clarify whether the new handheld device will be manufactured by a third-party company like ASUS or by Microsoft itself.
Xbox has previously partnered with ASUS for its Xbox Ally devices, which ran a customized version of Windows 11 with an enabled Xbox mode.
Device range
Project Helix could be a family of devices
Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has referred to Project Helix as a "family of devices," hinting that Microsoft's next Xbox console could be more than just one piece of hardware.
Last year, Microsoft and AMD announced a "strategic multi-year partnership" to develop "a portfolio of devices," including the next-gen console.
This could potentially include various "Xbox" devices powered by AMD's new chips.
Pricing concerns
The upcoming console could cost between $1,200 and $1,800
The upcoming Xbox Project Helix console could cost between $1,200 and $1,800 for consumers, unless Microsoft decides to subsidize the hardware.
This comes as a major jump from the current prices of Xbox consoles in the US, which were raised by Microsoft on August 1, 2026.
The company had increased the price by $100 for 512GB models and $150 for 1TB models.
Software updates
Overhaul to Xbox Game Pass is also expected
The report also notes a clash between Microsoft's Windows and Xbox teams over the software that will power the next-gen Xbox. However, it appears Xbox is now steering the software direction on Helix.
There are also rumors of a major overhaul to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft's subscription-based gaming service, with tiered pricing options and add-ons for console-only games, cloud gaming, and multiplayer access.