Microsoft says Xbox mobile store remains alive despite platform delays
Technology
Microsoft's plan to launch an Xbox mobile store, first teased in 2022, has hit some snags.
The original July 2024 launch was delayed thanks to tough rules from Google and Apple, but Microsoft Gaming CEO Asha Sharma says, "While I am still learning, the idea of an Xbox mobile store is not dead."
Microsoft seeks more mobile store competition
To keep things moving, Microsoft recently filed a legal brief pushing for more competition in mobile gaming stores.
It's also eyeing the Epic v. Google case as a possible way to get its store on Android devices.
Globally, it's considering joining Google's program for easier app sideloading, and in the US it hopes to integrate with Google Play if regulations allow, all part of its bigger vision to bring Xbox games everywhere.