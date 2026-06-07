Microsoft Scout memo urged making users addicted, Satya Nadella rebukes Technology Jun 07, 2026

Microsoft's new AI assistant, Scout, just got caught up in controversy after a leaked memo suggested making users "addicted" to it.

CEO Satya Nadella quickly called the idea "nonsense," stressing that Microsoft wants to help people, not hook them.

The memo, written by a company VP, even outlined a rollout plan with a phase literally called "make people addicted."