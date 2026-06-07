Microsoft Scout memo urged making users addicted, Satya Nadella rebukes
Microsoft's new AI assistant, Scout, just got caught up in controversy after a leaked memo suggested making users "addicted" to it.
CEO Satya Nadella quickly called the idea "nonsense," stressing that Microsoft wants to help people, not hook them.
The memo, written by a company VP, even outlined a rollout plan with a phase literally called "make people addicted."
Microsoft's Scout integration prompts scrutiny
Scout is Microsoft's latest AI helper built into Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint to make work smoother.
But the leaked plan also outlined a phase literally called "make people addicted," raising eyebrows about pushing users too far.
With regulators already watching how tech companies design addictive features, Nadella's strong response made it clear: Microsoft is focused on empowering users, not trapping them in endless loops.