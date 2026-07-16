Microsoft sharpens AI sales pitch against OpenAI and Anthropic
What's the story
Microsoft is reportedly training its sales teams to compete aggressively against leading artificial intelligence (AI) firms, Anthropic and OpenAI. The strategy involves highlighting the shortcomings of their products. According to a Bloomberg report, the tech giant is focusing on lower costs, better security controls, and a more comprehensive suite of products in its pitch.
Strategic positioning
Microsoft's stock has fallen by 20% this year
During an internal meeting this week, Microsoft executives pitched the company as a platform for businesses to fine-tune, deploy, and monitor AI.
This comes as the tech giant faces stiff competition from OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google in the market.
The company's stock has fallen by 20% this year amid fears that new AI tools could replace existing software products and its rising expenditure on data centers.
Product comparison
Comparisons of Copilot with Claude
Microsoft Executive Vice President Jacob Andreou compared the company's Copilot with Anthropic's Claude for enterprise use in Microsoft Office products.
He claimed that Claude was slower, less accurate, and lacked the security integrations offered by Copilot.
"We know that everyone here is competing every day with products from OpenAI and Anthropic," Andreou said during his presentation.
Cost efficiency
Nadella highlights Unilever's switch to cheaper Microsoft model
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella stressed that a key topic for customers over the next year will be monitoring AI costs and using cheaper models.
He cited consumer goods giant Unilever as an example, saying it built an automated claims-processing system on Microsoft's platform that saved it around $300 million.
At one point, Unilever used the most advanced AI models but later switched to a cheaper Microsoft model.
Tool transition
Transition from advanced models to cheaper alternatives
Microsoft has also started transitioning from some advanced OpenAI and Anthropic models to its own cheaper AI models in certain products.
The company has asked its Experiences + Devices division, which includes teams working on Windows, Microsoft 365, and Outlook, to phase out the use of Claude Code by June-end.
Instead, they are being encouraged to adopt GitHub Copilot CLI as part of a broader push toward standardization across the division.