Microsoft shifts away from OpenAI and Anthropic to MAI models
Technology
Microsoft is moving away from OpenAI and Anthropic models, rolling out its own MAI models in big products like GitHub Copilot, Excel, and Outlook.
CEO Satya Nadella said that these new models often match or even beat third-party options while helping Microsoft save money.
MAI lineup built for different tasks
The MAI lineup has seven models built for different tasks, from coding to reasoning.
For example, MAI-Code-1-Flash is custom-made for GitHub Copilot and VS Code with 5 billion active parameters, making it both powerful and efficient.
Microsoft also uses a unique training method called reinforcement learning environments to make these AIs work smarter inside their apps.
Next up: PowerPoint and Copilot Chat are set to get the MAI upgrade soon.