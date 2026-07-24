Microsoft shifts away from OpenAI and Anthropic to MAI models

The MAI lineup has seven models built for different tasks, from coding to reasoning.

For example, MAI-Code-1-Flash is custom-made for GitHub Copilot and VS Code with 5 billion active parameters, making it both powerful and efficient.

Microsoft also uses a unique training method called reinforcement learning environments to make these AIs work smarter inside their apps.

Next up: PowerPoint and Copilot Chat are set to get the MAI upgrade soon.