Microsoft signs deal with Mistral to boost AI in Europe
Technology
Microsoft just signed a huge deal with French AI startup Mistral, aiming to make Europe a bigger player in the AI world.
Thanks to this partnership, Azure users will soon get access to Mistral's advanced AI models and faster local computing in France, so European companies can tap into smarter tech without waiting on overseas servers.
Local European AI, OpenAI adds advisors
This move is all about building stronger AI tools closer to home for Europe.
At the same time, OpenAI is bringing banking experts to its advisory board as it pushes into financial services, hoping to improve things like fraud detection and personalized banking.
Both efforts show how fast AI is changing, and how Europe and finance are quickly becoming big focus areas.