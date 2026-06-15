Microsoft Teams adds workplace check-in to auto detect office presence

Microsoft says no location history

When your device connects to an approved office Wi-Fi network, Teams updates your location so coworkers know where you are. It works with Microsoft Places, which helps manage who's in the office and when.

Microsoft says this isn't real-time tracking. It doesn't save where you've been or track movements between locations.

Plus, there are privacy options: you'll either be notified before it turns on or asked for permission.

The rollout starts later this year for companies using Microsoft Places.