Microsoft Teams adds workplace check-in to auto detect office presence
Microsoft Teams is rolling out a new feature called Workplace Check-In, which automatically shows if you're in the office by detecting your device on the company Wi-Fi.
It's designed to make updating your work status easier (no more manual check-ins) and help everyone coordinate better, whether you're working from home or at the office.
The feature is off by default and you get full control over turning it on.
Microsoft says no location history
When your device connects to an approved office Wi-Fi network, Teams updates your location so coworkers know where you are. It works with Microsoft Places, which helps manage who's in the office and when.
Microsoft says this isn't real-time tracking. It doesn't save where you've been or track movements between locations.
Plus, there are privacy options: you'll either be notified before it turns on or asked for permission.
The rollout starts later this year for companies using Microsoft Places.