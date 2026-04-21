Microsoft Teams will soon stop you from accidentally raising hand

The redesign will place the 'raise hand' feature under the 'reactions' button, to minimize mis-clicks. This change is aimed at preventing accidental interruptions during calls when users intend to send emoji reactions or simply miss clicking on the right button. The update also brings new customization options for users, allowing them to pin, unpin, and reorder controls on their meeting toolbar.

Design changes

'Leave' button will be separated

The 'leave' button will be "clearly separated on the right," as part of the redesign. This is a move to prevent accidental call exits or users frantically searching for how to leave when meetings are over. Microsoft has not shared any visuals of the upcoming redesign but says that it will be "designed to be faster and easier to use," even if it "may feel different at first."