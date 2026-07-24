Microsoft tests ad-supported Xbox Cloud Gaming option for insiders
Technology
Microsoft is testing a new ad-supported option for Xbox Cloud Gaming, letting Xbox Insiders stream games potentially without needing a Game Pass subscription.
You'll see ads before you play, but your session won't be interrupted, so you get up to 1 hour of uninterrupted gaming.
Microsoft says these ads will match the quality of its usual gaming content.
Microsoft aims for 77 million subscribers
With hardware prices climbing (the Xbox Series X without a disk drive now costs $750), this move gives budget-conscious gamers a way into the Xbox ecosystem without breaking the bank.
Microsoft hopes this more affordable tier will attract new players and help reach its ambitious goal of 77 million subscribers by the end of 2026, especially after Game Pass price hikes led to fewer subscribers.